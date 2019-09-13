Banbury accountants among UK’s best employers

A leading firm of accountants and business advisers in Banbury has been named as one of the best employers in the industry.

The accolade has been achieved by Whitley Stimpson, which has offices in Penrose House, Hightown Road.

It has been shortlisted as one of the Best Employers in the 2019 Accountancy Age Awards.

This followed a rigorous research process, which included a detailed employee survey, carried out independently by the Best Companies Group.

The team at Accountancy Age - one of the UK’s leading industry publications, selected Whitley Stimpson to make the final list of accredited Top 10 Best Employers from a large number of entries.

Whitley Stimpson’s managing director, Jonathan Walton, said: “We are delighted that we have been selected as one of Britain’s best accountancy employers.

“We take our role as employers very seriously, not only creating the most rewarding environment we can to work in, but also taking great pride in the continuous development and training of our staff.

“This award is especially exciting as it is based on the comments of our team, so it is great to see they enjoy working at Whitley Stimpson.”

Making the Top 10 list means the company is now in the running to take the top position, announced alongside the British Accountancy Awards that are due to take place on September 25 at the Grosvenor House, London.

This new accolade comes hot on the heels of another success in achieving a top five position in the Accountancy Excellence Awards category Investing in People.