Asda on the Move store set to open in Banbury

Asda has confirmed it plans to open an Asda on the Move store in Banbury. (Image from Asda)

The move is part of the company's expansion into the convenience market by partnering with EG Group (Euro Garages) to launch 28 new Asda On the Move stores this year, up to 200 sites next year and the ambition to roll out further stores in 2023.

A spokesperson for Asda has confirmed an Asda on the Move will open at the Esso petrol station on Ermont Way.

It's unclear when the Asda on the Move store will open, but they hope to have it running before the end of the year.

Asda has confirmed it plans to open an Asda on the Move store in Banbury. (Image from Asda)

The launch of the stores follows the successful trial of five Asda On the Move stores, which have opened on EG Group forecourt sites since last October, as part of the supermarket’s partnerships strategy to help customers complete more shopping missions in one location.

Each site will be up to 3,000 square foot in size and stock up to 2,500 products, including a selection of Asda’s premium ‘Extra Special’ range and a more extensive range of fresh produce and chilled lines than is traditionally found on fuel forecourts. They will also include foodservice offerings from EG Group and their partner brands such as Greggs and Subway.

Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE, the founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, said: “The Asda business has proved incredibly resilient in 2021, as customers continue to eat more at home and enjoy food which is both fantastic quality and great value. Our plans to rollout Asda On the Move will bring Asda to new customers, enabling them to pick up food-to-go, essentials for an evening meal, or treat themselves to premium Extra Special products from a range of convenient locations. We continue to see significant opportunities to drive innovation across the business and we look forward to working with the Asda team to execute our growth strategy.”