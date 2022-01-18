Apprenticeships on offer at major Banbury employer - 'virtual' open evenings take place early next month

Norbar Torque Tools - where engineering apprenticeships are offered. Online sessions giving more information take place in early February

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week 2022 and to give applicants more time to attend the virtual open evenings, the dates for Norbar’s virtual open evenings have now been fixed for February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Norbar Torque Tools Ltd is hosting the online careers evenings following the success of last year’s virtual events. The company will again showcase the opportunities for apprentices through online sessions in order to maintain social distancing as the Covid-19 situation continues.

The events are for young people who may be interested in two engineering apprenticeships on offer. Attendees will be able to books slots between 6pm - 8pm to be able to discuss the job roles virtually with Norbar’s Head of HR, Wanda Stewart-Lee and Rob Alderman from the Engineering Trust.

A scene from Norbar Torque Tools which has two apprenticeship opportunities on offer

In addition, video tours of the Norbar manufacturing facilities will be available to offer an insight into a modern manufacturing facility and the opportunities available for apprenticeship applicants.

While concerns over youth unemployment continue, Norbar is demonstrating its commitment to developing young people’s skills in the Banbury area and to urge them to consider a career in manufacturing and engineering.

Ms Stewart-Lee said: “The pandemic has made the job market a tougher environment than ever for young people. For manufacturers like us, it is extremely important that we do everything we can to equip young people with the skills to progress in their career.

"Though Covid-19 continues to make in-person events unfeasible, we still hope to give all of the advice and information to attendees hoping to go into engineering through these virtual events.”

