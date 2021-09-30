American hamburger brand, Wendy’s® is set to open in Oxford on Tuesday October 5. (Submitted photo)

It’s official - American hamburger brand, Wendy’s®, has announced its third UK restaurant opening, bringing its iconic square burgers to Oxford on Tuesday October 5.

The third opening comes after the brand’s introduction to the UK in the summer, launching restaurants in Reading in June and then the capital in August, opening doors in Stratford, London. In true Wendy’s style, the renowned menu will offer high-quality, made-to-order food straight off the grill, as well as exceptional hospitality and friendly customer service.

Providing Oxford with signature Wendy’s dishes, the restaurant will open on 1 Magdalen Street, giving diners with breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu options.

The Wendy’s Oxford menu will see favourite U.S. items including the Baconator®, Dave’s Single™, spicy chicken sandwich and the iconic Frosty® dessert, alongside the UK exclusives - the Veggie Stack, Veggie Bites, and Avocado Veggie Salad.

Steven Derwoed, VP global design and construction at Wendy’s, said: “With the opening of this restaurant, we’re bringing the absolute best of Wendy’s to Oxford. Whether it’s our attention to detail in the meticulous refurbishment of the classic storefront, the great music, or the cheeky art, we’ve created an environment that both customers and crew are going to love hanging out in.”

Marking the brand’s further expansion across the UK, Wendy’s is also thrilled to confirm its Croydon and Romford restaurants will open before the end of the year.

Abigail Pringle, president international and chief development officer at Wendy’s, said: “Our first two restaurant openings in Reading and Stratford marked the successful beginning of our UK journey, and we’re excited to now add Oxford to our portfolio. We know British consumers are craving great tasting, fresh food at an affordable price and that’s what we’re here to give them.”

For those interested in joining the Wendy’s Oxford team, please visit https://wendys-careers.co.uk/ for more information on available positions.