Amazon in Banbury holds Remembrance Service for community

The team from Amazon’s delivery station in Banbury held its annual Remembrance Day service to honour the contribution of British and Commonwealth military civilian service members in the First and Second World Wars and other conflicts.

The Amazon delivery station in Banbury is built on part of the old Alcan site, which played a major part in WWI and WWII. The Alcan Factory manufactured materials for aircrafts during the war, supplying 60% of the needs during WWII.

During WWII, the Alcan Factory became Banbury’s largest employer, employing over 3,500 people. Many employees went to war, however 41 did not return. Alcan employees and the local community held an annual remembrance service in the memorial garden, and continue to hold the service on the grounds of what is now the Amazon delivery station in Banbury.

This year, Amazon employees were joined by The Royal British Legion, Blind Veterans UK, former Alcan employees and their families.

Kerstine Reynolds, an employee from Amazon in Banbury who attended the Remembrance Day service, said:

“I am very grateful to Amazon for providing us with the opportunity to honour military service with such a beautiful service. The Remembrance Day service was a powerful reminder of those who came before us and sacrificed their lives for ours.”

Andy Barber, Senior Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Banbury, said:

“Our Remembrance Day service in Banbury serves as a day that allows us to pay tribute to the dedicated individuals who gave their lives in the past in order to shape our present. At Amazon in Banbury, we are proud to hold this service for our team and our community.”

The service is part of a wide range of military activities that take place at Amazon. The Amazon Military Programme, which launched in the UK in 2011, offers members of the military community the opportunity to pursue a wide range of exciting new career paths at Amazon. The programme saw Amazon named Employer of the Year at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards in 2021. Amazon also won the award in 2020.

Amazon is also a signee of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, originally introduced in 2011, has a focus on helping the Armed Forces community to access the same support from government and commercial services as the public.