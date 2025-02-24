Aldi gives store colleagues in Oxfordshire extra pay boost from next week

Aldi colleague

Aldi Store Assistants are set to receive a better-than-expected pay rise from Saturday 1 March, with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.75, maintaining Aldi’s position as Britain’s best-paying supermarket. The new minimum rate, which increases to £14.05 within the M25, exceeds the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year and will take effect from Saturday 1 March. Store Assistant pay will rise further to £13.66 nationally, and £14.35 within the M25, based on the length of service.

Aldi has also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay for Store Assistants to £12.85 per hour nationally and £14.16 per hour for those within the M25.

Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This latest increase recognises the important contribution that our colleagues make day in, day out and ensures they are rewarded fully for their contribution with industry-leading pay.

“Every member of Team Aldi plays an important role in providing the best products, service and value to the millions of shoppers that visit our stores.”

The news follows Aldi being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? for the past four years running.