Activate Apprenticeships invites apprentices and employers to join webinars for National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Individuals interested in becoming an apprentice are invited to attend the Gain Skills for Life - Become an Apprentice webinar on Monday 5 February, from 9:15-10am.

Attendees will learn more about:

The exciting opportunities apprenticeship programmes on offer and current vacancies.

What apprenticeships are and the benefits of being an apprentice.

What employers think of apprenticeships.

Why you should do an apprenticeship with Activate Apprenticeships.

Why apprenticeships are real jobs with employers, where individuals can earn a salary whilst gaining a valuable qualification.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activate Apprenticeships, National Apprenticeship Week 2024

Viewers will also hear from Samuel McSweeney of LM Electrical Services, who will be sharing his views as an employer and his own experience of being an apprentice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Employers who are interested in taking on an apprentice or upskilling their current employees, are invited to the Using Apprenticeships to Plug Skills Gap webinar on Tuesday, 6 February, from 8-9am.

Attendees will learn more about how apprenticeships can:

Attract new talent and can be used to upskill and retrain existing talent.

Bridge skills gaps and provide cost-effective talent development tailored to their business needs.

Enhance diversity and inclusion and enable them to develop talent and plan a pipeline.

National Apprenticeship Week recognises and celebrates the accomplishments of apprentices and their employers across England.