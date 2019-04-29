Accountant appointed director of Banbury firm he joined as a trainee

An accountant who joined a Banbury firm as a trainee 11 years ago has been named as a director of the company.

Ian Parker has been made director at chartered accountants and business advisers Whitley Stimpson, based at Penrose House in Hightown Road.

He said: “I am very excited about my new role and am looking forward to being much more involved in the running of the firm.

“When I started my career at Whitley Stimpson, it was a one office firm in Banbury.

“I have seen the practice grow into a four office firm and now feel that I have the opportunity to make a real difference in order to help with the continued growth of the firm.

He added: “Whitley Stimpson has provided me with fantastic support and I’ve been able to progress in my career through ongoing training and professional development.

“I will continue to serve my client base but will also work hard to inspire and lead the new generation of accountancy rising stars coming through the practice.”

Mr Parker joined Whitley Stimpson in 2008 as a trainee and completed both the AAT and ACA qualifications.

He opted to work in industry in 2014 at a large multi-national organisation, where he became financial controller before deciding to rejoin Whitley Stimpson in 2016.

Martin Anson, finance director at Whitley Stimpson says: “Congratulations to Ian for making director. His aappointment represents a significant addition to our board of directors and we are confident that he will be a huge asset to the business.”