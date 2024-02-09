Absolutely fabulous new apprenticeship orchestrated from Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People who have watched the TV series ‘Ab Fab’ may not realise that PR is an essential business discipline for organisations in every sector and part of the world, including science and tech companies which are the hallmark of the Oxford - Cambridge arc.

The new Apprenticeship standard has been fully updated to meet the demands of employers in an increasingly digital world, with a stronger focus on building, protecting and maintaining a positive reputation for brands, organisations and individuals.

TALA, one of the fastest growing PR agencies outside London, based in Bloxham near Banbury played a central role in developing the new standard, and is hoping that it will help strengthen links with local communities as more school leavers apply for apprenticeships in their home county.

Andrew Baud, Chief Executive, TALA PR

The agency worked with other organisations including the Cabinet Office, ADPR, Wessex Water, Department for Education, Valuable 500, Campaign Collective, and Westco Communications to develop the Apprenticeship in a process which took two years to complete. Training providers and assessors, including the PRCA, The JGA Group, Press Association and AIM were also closely involved.

The Level 4 Higher Level Apprenticeship, equivalent to a foundation degree or first year at university, benefits from a 37.5 per cent increase in funding for training providers from the Department for Education, ensuring Apprentices earn £16,000 while they learn.

Andrew Baud, Chief Executive of TALA, said: “As a dynamic and ever-evolving creative industry, the communications sector relies on fresh talent, innovative ideas and different perspectives to grow and succeed.”

Given communication is central to organisations in every sector, but especially those which Oxfordshire is famous for such as automotive, biosciences, energy and education, there is a significant demand for new professionals to enter the profession.

Andrew concludes: “With a career in PR you can dedicate yourself to supporting the things you care about and making a difference to other people’s lives. We would say it is an absolutely fabulous career path, and I thank all the organisations who have helped us develop this important new standard, and encourage anyone who is completing their A Levels this year to consider the Apprenticeship route.”