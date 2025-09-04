A new chapter for The George at Brailes

The George at Brailes

The George at Brailes is the latest addition to the Freespirit Pubs family and with the team set to pick up the keys at the beginning of the month, the doors will reopen under new management on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

The team behind the project is Freespirit Pubs, a collection of characterful and independently run country pubs across Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire. Known for putting people at the centre of everything they do, Freespirit pubs are warm, welcoming and proud of their place in the local community.

The George will offer relaxed and seasonal dining, a brilliant bar, six ensuite bedrooms for overnight stays and a whole lot of heart. Each of the rooms is set to be named after a nearby hill, giving a gentle nod to the local countryside and the walking routes that wind through it.

Speaking about the opening, Mark Higgs, owner of Freespirit Pubs, said:

The George at Brailes Coming Soon

“The George has always had a special place in the village, and we feel very lucky to be its next caretakers. Our priority is ensuring a smooth employment transition as we welcome some new faces into the Freespirit family, as well as getting to know our new business, and to create a warm welcome for our guests. We are excited to see what the future holds for The George and further build on its legacy.”

To mark the occasion, and to say thank you to the village for its warm welcome, a series of soft launch events will be held from Tuesday 23 to Friday 26 September. These will include an intimate locals evening as well as 50 percent off food for Freespirit Loyalty Club members.

The official opening will take place on Saturday, 27 September, with live music, good food and a chance to raise a glass together.