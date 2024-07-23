A Banbury carpet store is one of 213 to close after struggling chain is bought
and live on Freeview channel 276
Only a fraction of its nationwide stores, which include shops from Aberdeen to Hastings, will stay open. The Rugby, Oxford and Milton Keynes branches will also close.
Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi. The closures will result in the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
It was announced yesterday (Monday) the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.
Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC accounting giant to handle matters. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because trade was declining.