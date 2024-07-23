A Banbury carpet store is one of 213 to close after struggling chain is bought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury carpet store, Carpetright, is to close. It is one of 213 to be shut after the buy-out of the struggling chain by a competitor.

Only a fraction of its nationwide stores, which include shops from Aberdeen to Hastings, will stay open. The Rugby, Oxford and Milton Keynes branches will also close.

Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi. The closures will result in the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

It was announced yesterday (Monday) the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

The Carpetright store in Banbury Cross Retail Park is to close