We asked our readers to send in their favourite pub gardens from in and around Banbury.

14 pubs in Banbury and nearby villages with stunning beer gardens to enjoy during the heatwave

By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
Here is a selection of beer gardens in and around Banbury to enjoy a cold pint, cocktail or non-alcholic beverage in the sun this summer.

With the sunny weather set to continue this weekend, we asked our readers to send us their favourite local pub gardens.

This gallery takes a look at some of the pubs in Banbury or nearby villages that have stunning beer gardens.

The pubs are in no particular order, and if you believe we have missed one, please email a picture to [email protected]

The Hare and Hounds in Wardington is a Hook Norton Brewery pub that is popular with locals and visitors alike.

1. The Hare and Hounds, Wardington

The Hare and Hounds in Wardington is a Hook Norton Brewery pub that is popular with locals and visitors alike. Photo: The Hare and Hounds

The Gate Hangs High is a countryside pub just outside of Hook Norton with a huge garden that often hosts car and motorcycle events.

2. The Gate Hangs High, Hook Norton

The Gate Hangs High is a countryside pub just outside of Hook Norton with a huge garden that often hosts car and motorcycle events. Photo: The Gate Hangs High

The Falcon near Warmington is known for its food menu and large garden that overlooks stunning countryside views.

3. The Falcon, Warmington

The Falcon near Warmington is known for its food menu and large garden that overlooks stunning countryside views. Photo: The Falcon

The New Inn in Middleton Cheney is a traditional village pub, close to the centre of the village that has a large outdoor seating area.

4. The New Inn, Middleton Cheney

The New Inn in Middleton Cheney is a traditional village pub, close to the centre of the village that has a large outdoor seating area. Photo: The New Inn

