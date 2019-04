A bike and old cables were among the items collected by around 40 volunteer litter pickers in Spiceball Park on Saturday.

Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust organised the community spring clean as part of its Wild Banbury project.

Volunteers from Wild Banbury and Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust at work spring cleaning Spiceball Park. Pictured, Sue Leech and Jill Meara clearing the river NNL-190415-162601009

Organiser Jude Verdon thanked everyone who helped, including Cherwell Canoe Club, Banbury Town Council and Cherwell District Council, and hopes to do it again next year.