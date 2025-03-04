World Day of Prayer services being held in Banbury and District Friday 7th March 2025
This tiny country of islands - it’s impossible to see them together on a single map - is full of dance, song and creative crafts. See below for places where all can be part of the celebration.
On the first Friday in March (this year the 7th of March) the World Day of Prayer begins on the international dateline in Samoa. From early in the morning a great wave of prayer makes its way around the world. Sweeping across the Pacific passing through New Zealand, Fiji, Australia, through Asia, the countries of Africa, the Middle East and Europe. It moves across the Atlantic to the Caribbean, North and South America, back to the Pacific and finally to American Samoa for the last services of the day. As agreed by the International Committee in 2017 this year’s service was prepared by Christian women in the Cook Islands: https://www.wwdp.org.uk/2025-theme-and-country-cook-islands/
Preparations for Adderbury with Milton’s service with representatives from Catholics, Methodists, Baptists, Church of England, Quakers and led by Fiona Gow from the United Reform Church, at their preparation meeting for the World Day of Prayer (WDP) on Friday 7th March 2025.
By taking part you will be helping to raise funds for over 40 charities, mainly helping women and children in this country and around the world.
And in our own locality services will take place in the following places
2pm St Mary’s Church, Horse Fair, Banbury, OX16 0AA Oxfordshire
7pm St John The Baptist church, Church Street, Bodicote, Banbury, OX15 4DW, Oxfordshire
4pm The Methodist Church, 3 Chapel Lane, Cropredy, Banbury, OX17 1PL, Oxfordshire
2pm Adderbury with Milton, St John’s Church , Church Lane, Milton, OX15 4HH, Oxfordshire
2.30pm? Methodist Church, Millers Lane, Hornton, OX15 6BA, Oxfordshire
10.30 am St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Church Avenue, King's Sutton, OX17 3RJ, Oxon
7pm Woodstock Methodist Church, Oxford Street, Woodstock, OX20 1TT
Duns Tew congregation will be going to Woodstock (there will be no service in Duns Tew this year)