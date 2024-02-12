Win Exclusive F1 Prizes This February Half Term At Silverstone Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For a limited time (from February 10th – 25th) the race is on to beat Fernando Alonso’s 2005 pole-setting lap around Silverstone Circuit, driving on the Museum’s state-of-the-art simulators, where the time to beat is 1:19.905 for the chance to win some exclusive F1 merch from Memento Exclusives.

Determined drivers can pit their racing skills on the Museum’s custom-built, professional grade sims to be in the race to win Formula One prizes, including a Fernando Alonso signed Aston Martin bodywork display piece, a signed Fernando Alonso Aston Martin cap and an Aston Martin team shirt.