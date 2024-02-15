West End performers showcase new company at King's Sutton

My Village Events is a new company run by Abigail and Owen Woodgate, who have both had long and successful careers in the West End. They have been lucky enough to land leading roles in such musicals as Evita, Cats and Blood Brothers. They moved to the area with their three young daughters last year, and quickly realised how inaccessible and costly it is for many people to be able to travel to London and visit the theatre. Over the years they have seen the joy and escapism theatre has brought their audiences and knew they wanted to share that gift with their community. They plan to bring West End performers to the area at affordable prices and also raise some much needed money for local charities. Starting with their first local event at King's Sutton Memorial Hall on 9th March 2024 at 7pm. All proceeds from the raffle, with some incredible prizes (all kindly donated by local businesses) will go to the King's Sutton Playing Fields Association (KSPFA). They hope this is the first of many events and look forward to seeing you there! Tickets can be purchased via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-entertainment-tickets-800248423577 or from The Butcher's Arms Pub in King's Sutton