‘We work together to help the community’ Churches in village near Banbury celebrate 30 years of partnership
The members of Hornton’s Saint John the Baptist Church and the Hornton Methodist Church will gather on Sunday for a special service.
The two congregations signed an agreement on March 29, 1995, to register with the Churches Together organisation and unite their work.
Julie Stanley, from the Hornton Methodist Church, said: “Over the past 30 years we have continued to work and worship together.
“Every Sunday there is a service either in the church or chapel. Every Friday there is a coffee morning in the chapel and a monthly lunch.
“We work together not only to maintain our buildings but to help the community and provide welcome places for people to meet.”
All are invited to the special anniversary service that takes place at Hornton Methodist Church this Sunday at 11am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.