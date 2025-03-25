‘We work together to help the community’ Churches in village near Banbury celebrate 30 years of partnership

The parish church and the Methodist group in a village near Banbury will celebrate 30 years of partnership this Sunday (March 30).

The members of Hornton’s Saint John the Baptist Church and the Hornton Methodist Church will gather on Sunday for a special service.

The two congregations signed an agreement on March 29, 1995, to register with the Churches Together organisation and unite their work.

Julie Stanley, from the Hornton Methodist Church, said: “Over the past 30 years we have continued to work and worship together.

The signing of the covenant in 1995. Rev Norman LeFort of Oxfordshire ecumenical (left) council receives a copy of the Churches Together covenant signed by (left to right), Methodist Steward Arthur Miles and church warden Harold Hart, Bishop of Dorchester the Rev Jeff Smith, church warden Eric Turner and steward Harry Brooks and Methodist minister the Rev Alan Lancashire.

“Every Sunday there is a service either in the church or chapel. Every Friday there is a coffee morning in the chapel and a monthly lunch.

“We work together not only to maintain our buildings but to help the community and provide welcome places for people to meet.”

All are invited to the special anniversary service that takes place at Hornton Methodist Church this Sunday at 11am.