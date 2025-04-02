We Have Ways Fest 2025: the UK’s No.1 Second World War Festival returns – first wave of speakers announced!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joining Al Murray and James Holland will be Dominic Sandbrook, Philippe Sands, Clare Mulley, John McManus, and Gordon Corera – plus many more

The UK’s premier festival dedicated to the Second World War is back! We Have Ways Fest 2025 promises another unforgettable weekend packed with top historians, thrilling demonstrations, iconic military vehicles, living history, wargaming, traders, live music, and much more.

Inspired by the No.1 military history podcast, We Have Ways of Making You Talk, hosted by James Holland and Al Murray, the festival is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of World War II. Meet your favourite historians, chat with experts, grab a pint, and experience history like never before.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT WHWF 2025

The Crowd

TALKS AND DISCUSSIONS

Get ready for fascinating talks and lively discussions with some of the biggest names in World War II history. Authors, experts, and historians will take the stage across our talk venues, sharing powerful stories and expert analysis that bring the past to life.

We’re beyond excited to reveal an extraordinary lineup of speakers for this year’s festival — a celebration of history, insight, and storytelling at its very best.

Dominic Sandbrook, the brilliant co-host of The Rest Is History — the world’s most popular history podcast — will be joining us with his trademark wit, intellect, and razor-sharp observations. A true festival highlight you won’t want to miss. Philippe Sands, acclaimed author and international lawyer, will delve into the legacies of post-war justice, memory, and the haunting reverberations of history. Clare Mulley, award-winning biographer and expert on extraordinary women in wartime, will bring gripping tales of courage and resistance to life with her signature storytelling flair.

Host Al Murray & James Holland

John McManus, one of America’s leading military historians and co-host of We Have Ways USA, will take us deep into the Pacific theatre of WWII with powerful insights and compelling analysis. Gordon Corera, Former BBC National Security Correspondent and co-host of The Rest Is Classified, will shine a light on the shadowy world of wartime espionage and intelligence. And Tami Davis Biddle, Professor Emerita at the US Army War College, renowned for her expertise in air power, strategy, and national security, will offer a masterclass in military history from the highest levels.

With such a brilliant mix of voices – and more names to come – this year’s festival promises to be unforgettable.

TANKS IN ACTION

Tanks, armour, and action-packed displays! Witness live firing demonstrations and thrilling showcases of rare and iconic WWII vehicles, all presented by expert historians.

AN EVENT FOR EVERYONE

We Have Ways Fest isn’t just for history buffs—it’s a festival for everyone. Enjoy live music, performances, wargaming, modeling, traders, and an array of delicious festival food and drinks. It’s fun for the whole family, with something for all ages to enjoy!

CAMPING & GLAMPING OPTIONS

Make the most of the festival by staying on-site! Our festival campsite includes toilets, showers, and fresh water, and your camping ticket now includes Thursday night check-in to make arrival even easier.

For those who prefer a luxury camping experience, we’ve partnered with Yippee Tents to offer boutique glamping. Secure your glamping spot here: Yippee Tents

SCHEDULE

Thursday 11th September – NEW Early Camping Check-in

– NEW Early Camping Check-in Friday 12th September – 9AM - Late

– 9AM - Late Saturday 13th September – 8AM - Late

– 8AM - Late Sunday 14th September – 8AM - 3:30PM

BE PART OF THE COMMUNITY

Join our Patreon to get exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to #WHWF25. Sign up here to stay in the loop!

Check out our official festival trailer: Watch Now

Don’t miss out on the UK’s No.1 Second World War Festival. Secure your tickets now and be part of history!