Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of dramatic orchestral masterpieces

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra presents a powerful programme of orchestral works at All Saints’ Church in Leamington Spa on Saturday, 14th June 2025, at 7:30pm. Under the baton of distinguished conductor Roger Coull, the orchestra will present an evocative collection of dramatic masterpieces.

The concert will feature Modest Mussorgsky's haunting "Night on a Bald Mountain," Camille Saint-Saëns' mesmerizing "Danse Macabre," and culminate with Gustav Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 5.

This performance brings together three iconic works renowned for their emotional intensity and orchestral colour. Mussorgsky's "Night on a Bald Mountain" depicts a witches' sabbath on St. John's Eve with its tumultuous and vivid orchestration. Saint-Saëns' "Danse Macabre" portrays Death summoning the dead from their graves at midnight for a macabre dance. The evening reaches its pinnacle with Mahler's Symphony No. 5, a profound musical journey from darkness to triumphant light, featuring the famous Adagietto movement.

Chris Voss, WSO Chair, commented, "These powerful works showcase the full range and capability of our orchestra. All Saints’ Church provides the perfect setting for this dramatic programme that will appeal to both seasoned classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike."

The Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra has been a cornerstone of the region's cultural landscape for decades, bringing high quality orchestral performances to local audiences while providing a platform for talented musicians.

Tickets for this concert are priced from £15, with half-price admission available for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wso.org.uk or by emailing [email protected].