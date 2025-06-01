Warmington Village gears up for annual Fete on Saturday 7th June

By Nadia Jonker
Published 1st Jun 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:04 BST
Warmington Village Hall
Warmington is preparing to welcome visitors from across the region to its much-loved Village Fete, taking place on Saturday 7th June from 2–5pm on the Village Green.

This year’s fete promises a lively and fun-filled afternoon for all ages, with classic games, live music, a BBQ, bar, homemade teas, and a popular dog show featuring five classes. Other attractions include a tug of war, bric-a-brac stalls, and a grand prize draw.

Organised by the Warmington Village Hall Committee, the event is a key fundraiser for the Warmington Village Hall, helping to maintain the building and support future community events.

“The fete is our way of welcoming people into our beautiful village,” said Tim Stevens, Chairman of the Village Hall Committee. “We’re incredibly grateful to our advertisers, sponsors, and volunteers whose support makes it all possible.”

Warmington Village Hall Events

Over 1,000 promotional brochures were distributed to surrounding villages this year, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

All are welcome, and organisers encourage people to bring family, friends — and dogs — for a relaxed, community-focused afternoon.

Cash is preferred due to limited card signal. Tokens (£1 each) can be purchased on the day for use at stalls.

For more information or to book a stall, email: [email protected]

