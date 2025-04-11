Warmington Heritage Group's April meet
In 1927, Walter Samuel became the 2nd Viscount Lord Bearsted following the death of his father Marcus. In the same year he purchased 17th century Upton House, ostensibly as a family retreat, but more specifically as somewhere to house an extensive art collection of paintings, porcelain and tapestries.
Today it is seen as one of the finest private collections from the first half of the 20th century and has been looked after, along with the Upton estate, by the National Trust since Walter’s death in 1948.
The galleries contain a wide selection of both the famous and not so famous artists, and reflect the eclectic tastes of both Marcus and Walter.
