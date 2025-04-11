Warmington Heritage Group's April meet

Upton House overlooking the lawnUpton House overlooking the lawn
Our next talk in the Village Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday April 17 will feature Upton House. Its treasures, its history, its personalities. Members are free and we welcome guests for just £2 - or join us for £10 a year.

In 1927, Walter Samuel became the 2nd Viscount Lord Bearsted following the death of his father Marcus. In the same year he purchased 17th century Upton House, ostensibly as a family retreat, but more specifically as somewhere to house an extensive art collection of paintings, porcelain and tapestries.

Today it is seen as one of the finest private collections from the first half of the 20th century and has been looked after, along with the Upton estate, by the National Trust since Walter’s death in 1948.

The galleries contain a wide selection of both the famous and not so famous artists, and reflect the eclectic tastes of both Marcus and Walter.

