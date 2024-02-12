Want to Take Part in Shipston Introducing 2024?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shipston Proms committee have now opened the entries for Shipston Introducing at the 2024 Shipston Proms for soloists/duos and bands. This takes place on Sunday 23rd June 2024, with the acts judged the winners on the night getting a place on the line-up for the last night of the Shipston Proms, as well as £50.

This has been a well contested evening, in past years, with acts of all types auditioning for the two categories. This can be a good stepping stone for wider recognition and further bookings.

Here are some of the thoughts of past winners of the categories:

Band Winner Amber Liadan at Shipston Proms 2023 (Photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Amber Liadan (winner of bands category in 2023) – “Shipston Proms, 2023 was an incredible surprise and opportunity as a performing artist. The show was well organised and well run. The basis of which is community and charity driven.”

“When I performed for Shipston Proms Introducing, my intention was to sing my heart out, and connect with people – honestly, I had not read the memo, that it was a competition to perform on the last night of Shipston Proms 2023.”

“On the night, the sound was excellently engineered, sound check prompt and overall smooth sailing. People living in the area appeared, and celebrated too. It was an evening not to forget.”

Honor Pickering (winner of solo/duos category in 2023) – “I am very grateful and emotional to have had this opportunity to sing on the last night and I sing every day and would love a career in music.”

Solo Winner Honor Pickering at Shipston Proms 2023 (Photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

The Weekend Warriors (winner of bands category in 2022) – “It was amazing that we won this category and we really enjoyed playing to the crowds on the last night of the Shipston Proms.”

The Weekend Warriors are a group of teenage lads with help from their dad’s, and they impressed the Shipston Proms committee so much that they were invited back in 2023 to be one of the main three acts booked for the last night of the Shipston Proms.