Walfinch Oxfordshire expands free thrive activities to local communities

Walfinch home care Oxfordshire is now offering free Thrive fitness and wellbeing sessions to local communities in Oxfordshire.

“We now offer three seated exercise classes: one in Ducklington on Monday mornings, one in East Hanney on Monday afternoons and one in Uffington on Thursday mornings. We also have an arts and crafts session in Uffington on Wednesday mornings and have just started an arts and crafts and board games activity session in Witney on Tuesday mornings,” says Kam Gill, Managing Director of Walfinch Oxfordshire.

“Walfinch believes that, as well as care, we should deliver Time to Thrive to our clients, but we also want to take this philosophy to our communities. We want everyone to have Time to Thrive, especially if they are less able to get out to socialise. All sessions are free of charge. Our carers take some of our clients to the sessions, but they are open to anyone.

“It's about combating isolation and giving everyone access to activities that improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing – and we serve refreshments, so they are a friendly place to meet and chat too.”

Oliver Halls, from Better Days Fitness, who leads the exercise classes, says: “People enjoy the exercises, and it's amazing to see the difference it makes. Their walking looks smoother and more confident, and their posture has noticeably improved – they stand taller and move more easily.”

One exercise involves lifting one knee at a time as high as possible towards the chest, then lowering it back down in a controlled movement, before repeating with the other leg. “It builds mobility and strength and means you are less likely to shuffle when walking, which reduces your risk of falls,” says Oliver.

All of the classes are run by Hannah Tomlin, a Walfinch Oxford carer who is also the Activities Organiser. “People love our classes, and Oli makes exercise fun,” she says. "Our seated exercise classes are about making everyday life easier. Whether it’s standing up from a chair more easily, reaching for something on a high shelf, or feeling more stable when moving around, these sessions help people stay independent and confident in their daily routines."

Sally, who attends the Ducklington class, says: “I love coming because as a widow, it gets me out to meet people and I like the activities. The whole Ducklington class say they would come every day if they could!”

Hannah is looking into expanding the activities that Walfinch Oxford offers as part of Walfinch's drive to redefine social care.

Kam says: “In the past social care has mainly focussed on maintaining people's lives, but at Walfinch we want our care to actively improve people's physical and mental health, enrich their social lives and enhance their wellbeing. But we don't just want that for our care clients – we want it for everyone!”

To find out more call Kam at Walfinch Oxfordshire on 01235 352776.