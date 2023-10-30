Volunteer with North Banbury Scout Group and see what it's all about

Volunteer with us for the four week challenge and let us give you the chance to find out what Scouts is all about and what we can offer you.

We don’t expect you to turn up and lead a session straight away. The four week challenge is all about getting involved in a way that works for you.

We’ll give you the support and training you need to shine. You’ll also have fun, learn career-boosting skills, and make friends. Because volunteering at Scouts is a two- way street – it's good for young people, and good for you too.

Giving back will improve your wellbeing, equip you with skills for the future, and help you make a positive impact on the lives of young people

Each week, we help over 460,000 young people develop the skills to succeed in life. But this can only happen thanks to our brilliant volunteers.

Volunteering is easier than you think. With full support and training, you can volunteer on a flexible basis.

Not only is it incredibly rewarding and great fun, you’ll learn some brilliant skills transferable to the workplace and further education.

We welcome volunteers from every community and background. You don’t need to have been a Scout.

You just need to believe in a more positive future and the difference we can make together.

Volunteer today and help us prepare more young people with Skills for Life.

Beaver 6 - 8 years

Cubs 8 - 10½ years

Scouts 10½ -14 years

Get in touch and start your challenge today.