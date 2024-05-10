Unlock your creativity through the lens: Stowe House presents six-week photography course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stowe House in Buckinghamshire invites photography enthusiasts of all levels to embark on a transformative journey through the lens with its immersive six-week photography course. Whether you're a novice eager to explore the fundamentals or a seasoned enthusiast seeking to refine your skills, this program promises to elevate your photography to new heights.

Led by professional photographer Suzanne Kentish, with over 16 years of industry experience, participants will delve into the art and craft of photography through a dynamic blend of classroom learning and hands-on practical activities. From learning about composition principles, lighting and post-processing techniques, each session is designed to empower participants with essential skills and unleash their creative potential.

The course offers a diverse range of experiences, from exploring the architectural splendour of Stowe House's state rooms to capturing the intricate details of its building facades. Participants can choose to work with either a mobile phone or DSLR camera, making it accessible to photographers of all equipment levels.

"Photography is not just about capturing images; it's about telling compelling stories," says Suzanne Kentish. "Through this course, participants will not only refine their technical skills but also learn how to infuse their photographs with emotion and narrative."

Photographer taking a shot of the Marble Saloon at Stowe House

Throughout the six weeks, participants will delve into various genres, including landscape and portraiture, discovering, and honing their unique photographic style. Weekly worksheets, group activities, and personalised feedback ensure that each participant receives tailored guidance to accelerate their photographic journey.

The course culminates with the opportunity to enter your work in the 2024 Stowe House Photography Competition, with selected entries to be featured in the 2025 calendar and an exhibition later this autumn. All course participants will choose one of their images to be printed and framed to take home as recognition of their achievement.

"Whether you aspire to turn your passion into a profession or simply wish to enhance your photography skills, this course is your gateway to a world of visual storytelling," says Susanna Pullen, Head of Visitor Experience at Stowe House.

Sessions will take place once a week from 10am to 12pm on the following dates: June 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th, and July 4th & 18th.

Don't miss this opportunity to unleash your creativity and elevate your photography skills. Secure your spot today.