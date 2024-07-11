TV celebrity chefs, Blue and Sister Sledge confirmed for bank holiday event
Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu.
Star announcements, include: MasterChef champion Dhruv Baker, MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Kasae Fraser, MasterChef finalist, Madeeha Qureshi, Great British Menu star and Chef-Patron, Paul Welburn, of 3AA Rosette awarded Swan Inn and Cygnet Restaurant,Islip, Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch bread expert, Jack Sturgess and ITV This Morning wine expert, Joe Wadsack.
Showcasing the best of Oxford and beyond, many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and multi-award-winning chefs will also appear. Including: Chef-Patron, Mike North, from Michelin-starred The Nut Tree Inn, Murcott, Chef-Patron, Richard Craven, from Michelin-starred The Royal Oak, Whatcote, Cookery School Director, Mark Peregrine, from The Raymond Blanc Cookery School at two Michelin starred Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons restaurant, Great Milton, and Head Chef, Andrew Campbell, from 3AA Rosette awarded Minster Mill, Minster Lovell.
Throughout the 3-day weekend, visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of TV cooking show champions and award-winning chefs in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.
In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.
Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting - presenters include BBC, ITV and Channel 4 drinks experts.
Visitors can browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.
Other exciting attractions and new features include: TV Chef battles, Fire Pit Stage, Cook School with experts, Silent Disco, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Chilli Eating competitions featuring the current world champion, fairground rides, walk about artists, drum troops, choirs, children’s activities and family-friendly areas. Throughout the weekend, the Music Stage presents a summer soundtrack of chart-topping artists, top tribute acts, covers bands and superb local bands.
Dates and tickets
South Parks, Oxford
24th, 25th, 26th August 2024 - Bank Holiday Weekend
Day tickets from £4 (child) and £21 (adult). Under 6 go free
On sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com
*Entry to all theatres is included in the ticket price
