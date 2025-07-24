Tug-of-war, classic cars and dog show to feature at popular traditional village show near Banbury

An annual show that celebrates life in the countryside will return to a village near Banbury next month.

The ever-popular Dassett Country Show will take place this year from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, August 2.

This year, the free-to-enter show will feature a packed lineupof entertainment as well as a large variety of stalls.

Included this year will be a giant tug-of-war competition with a free round of beer for the winning team, a classic car parade and a fun dog show.

In the main ring arena, there will be displays from Freedom Sanctuary birds of prey, Adderbury’s Sharp and Blunt Morris Dancers, and the Leamington and Warwick Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs.

There will also be over 40 stalls selling home-crafted goods, tea and cakes, food and drinks, ice creams and more.

Local potters, Dassett Pottery will be in attendance and will be allowing visitors to have a free go at throwing clay.

The show will also feature a fairground provided by Roses of Bloxham, music by local musician Pete Watkins and a grow-and-show competition as well as tombolas, raffles and other traditional games.

The fun dog show will also be returning to Avon Dasset's County Show.

Every year, the show raises money for different charities through donation buckets.

This year the organisers have decided to fundraise for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Band of Builders, which provides practical, financial and wellbeing support for members of the UK construction industry.

An organiser of the show said: “We look forward to seeing everyone on the day and fingers crossed for another fabulous and successful Dassett Country Show!

“We are raising money for our two chosen charities as well as local groups and projects, so there will be people around on the day shaking buckets, and any donation you can make is greatly appreciated.”

The show takes place in the large field beside the children's playground in Avon Dassett.

The organisers have reminded visitors that entry and parking are free, but they ask that people park on the field and not on the surrounding roads or verges in the village.

Anyone wishing to register a team for the tug-of-war competition should email organisers of ths show at: [email protected]