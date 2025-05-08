Truck Festival crowned the UK’s best-value festival for a second year running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Truck Festival has been named the best-value music festival for 2025, closely followed by Victorious and Kendal Calling.

The UK’s most popular festivals have been ranked based on a series of financial, health and safety, and environmental factors ahead of this festival season, including ticket cost, number of acts, number of days, weather, sustainability management, danger to festival-goers, and suspected deaths.

Truck Festival took the crown for a second year running, offering the cheapest ticket price for the full event (£200), as well as 132 confirmed acts, excellent weather and strong environmental standards - despite an 8% price increase from 2024’s ticket sales.

Victorious Festival also kept its second spot, thanks to being one of the cheapest festivals (£226), offering over 350 acts, and the safe onsite environment it creates for festival-goers. There were just two mentions of people feeling unsafe at the festival in 2024 on social media across the entire weekend.

2025's best value festivals, ranked.

Coming in just behind the top two was Kendal Calling, which secured third spot thanks to its great value per act (£1.89) and its dedication to sustainable living. Only Glastonbury boasts more progressive green credentials than Kendal Calling Festival.

According to the research, collated by RRC International, the UK’s biggest festival, Glastonbury, took fifth spot, offering the best value per act (£0.63) and strongest environmental considerations, alongside a strong mission statement, clear net-zero targets and year-on-year sustainable growth.

Managing Director of RRC International, Richard Stockley, comments: “We’re incredibly lucky as a nation to be known for such a vibrant and diverse festival scene, from internationally acclaimed events like Glastonbury to smaller, regional events such as our top three best value festivals.

“For those of us heading to festivals this year, getting good value is key. That goes beyond great music at a reasonable price, and extends to having absolute peace of mind that our health and safety is taken seriously by event organisers.

“As the festival season gets underway, it's reassuring to know which events prioritise both a quality experience and the wellbeing of their attendees. That's what truly makes a festival worthwhile.”

One change to last year’s rankings was the Isle of Wight festival, which dropped to joint 11th due to a 25% increase to its weekend ticket price, now costing £289 – a £59 bump according to efestivals. With the smallest lineup of 43 confirmed artists equating to £6.72 per act, the festival comes in last for financial value.

Richard continues: “To ensure festival-goers can have a brilliant and trouble-free experience this summer, organisers need to be really hot on things like potential overcrowding, the risks of heatstroke and dehydration, and preventing injuries. It's about creating the best possible experience, and doing it responsibly and safely.”