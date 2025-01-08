Tracing Shipston’s forgotten pubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once there was 29 pubs in Shipston -on-Stour– some are still thriving like the Black Horse which has been serving ale to locals for more than 500 years. But what of those which have disappeared?

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracing these down was the challenge for Shipston Museum trustee Martin Russell. Their story will be told at the next Shipston Museum event on Saturday, January 25, when Martin shares how he tracked down their locations with then and now pictures to remember the town’s buried past.

And there’s still a mystery: “I’ve found all the pubs but one”, explains Martin “while we know The Unicorn was in Church Street – but where?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s another brewery story on the road towards Stratford. This was originally a brewery bought in 1884 by William Turner. A local chap who made good, growing his business until by 1896 he had 26 pubs – some are still with us – The Bell in Moreton and The Red Lion, Ilmington .

Martin Russell outside the building once Cauldewell Brewery in Shipston

What was his beer like? We can’t know but there is a hint from 1894 when thieves who broke in failed to open the safe but left a note showing they had sampled the ale::

“We have come from the smoke, and the next time we come over we shall be better prepared to open the safe. We strongly recommend Caudlewell ales. (Signed), GINGER AND ANOTHER.”

Despite the signature, the thieves were never found.

So, join us for a captivating talk about the disappeared pubs – and those still thriving: 2.30pm Saturday, January 25, Townsend Hall, 52 Sheep Street, Shipston-on-Stour, CV36 4AE. Tickets £5 from [email protected]