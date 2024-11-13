Tis the season! Banbury care home invites local people to festive extravaganza
On Saturday, December 7, from 2pm-5pm, Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, is inviting local people to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members at the home’s Christmas fete.
Visitors will be able to do a spot of Christmas shopping at a variety of stalls, including handmade, personalised gifts and jewellery, while enjoying a festive tipple of mulled wine. There will also be plenty of fun-family friendly games, with a tombola, raffle and lucky dip.
A very special guest will be joining in the festive fun too – with Father Christmas on hand to meet guests young and older in his Highmarket House Grotto. All proceeds from the event will be going to the Stroke Association.
Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “Here at Highmarket House, we strive to play an active role in our community, which is why we’re thrilled to be opening our doors to local community for a festive extravaganza.
“Not only is the fete a wonderful chance for everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, but it’s a lovely opportunity for residents to reminisce over their happy Christmas memories, share stories, and meet new people.
“We are proud to be supporting the Stroke Association this year and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for what we expect to be an exciting day of festivities for all ages!”
Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.