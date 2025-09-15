This October, Aynho Church is hosting an evening exploring six centuries of music from medieval to the classics

Heidi Fardell, Mary Tyers, Lynda Sayce and Alison Kinder of Sounds Historical.

On Friday 17th October at St Michael's Church, Aynho, 'Sounds Historical' will be setting out on an entertaining and enlightening musical journey through 600 years of music, from medieval to the classics, on the very instruments that captivated audiences over the centuries.

The quartet of Heidi Fardell, Mary Tyers, Lynda Sayce and Alison Kinder will be providing a fascinating music lesson that will encompass medieval, renaissance, baroque and classical tunes from Hildegard to Haydn.

They’ll be performing pieces on rarely seen instruments including crumhorns, viols, lutes and theorboes, as well as more recognisable flutes and recorders.

The array of curious instruments and their insightful commentary about the historical context of each piece of music should be equally captivating for young and old listeners. The 90-minute concert will include an opportunity to see some of the instruments up close as well as an interval when refreshments will be available.

The event is in aid of St Michael’s Church with tickets costing £18 per person, with an ‘early bird’ discount price of £15 if booked before 12th October. Entry is free for ‘under 18s’.