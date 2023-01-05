Popular production of quirky children's book comes to Banbury's Mill Arts Centre
Next month will see the theatre production of the quirky children’s book Mister Magnolia arrive at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 3:33pm
The witty and wonderful Quentin Blake’s rhyming picture book will set the stage alight with song and silliness when it appears in Banbury on Sunday, February 12 at 4.30pm.
Co-artistic director Tom Hardwicke said: "Join Mister Magnolia on his wacky adventures, filled with colourful characters, live music, puppetry and audience interaction! It’s a fun, family extravaganza, not to be missed!"
For tickets, follow this link: themillartscentre.co.uk/book-online/385464/.