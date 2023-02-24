Popular charity dance event - Strictly Banbury - returns for its twelfth year

The entire group for this year's Strictly Banbury competition.

The special annual event will make its grand return at The Mill Arts Centre with three shows, which will take place on Friday March 31 at 7pm and Saturday, April 1 at 2pm and 7pm.

The dancing couples are mastering the samba, the Viennese waltz, a group freestyle dance, and an opening number, all in the hope of impressing a live audience and independent judging panel while raising money for two charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, the charities supported are Samuel’s Charity, an organisation that helps sick children across the UK, and Oxfordshire Mind, a local charity with a wellbeing centre in Banbury that provides anyone with a mental health problem with somewhere to turn for help.

Glenda Harper, the Strictly Banbury organiser, said: "A lot of preparation goes into putting Strictly Banbury on, from booking the venue and finding contestants to choreographing group dances.

"I’ve been meeting with the rest of the team regularly since last year’s show to discuss choreography and group numbers, all in the bid to make sure this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

"We’re now three weeks into the eight-week rehearsal period as our dancers train with their partners and the countdown to the shows begin!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Glenda, supporting the two charities and helping those less fortunate in her community are all the motivation she needs to commit so much time to organising the event.

Glenda added: "Samuel’s Charity’s work to improve underfunded children’s wards across the country, including those locally at the Horton and John Radcliffe hospitals, is something we are so proud to champion.

"As for Oxfordshire Mind, dancing has an incredible impact on your mental health, and that’s something I’m keen to communicate. The charity’s work to help those struggling with mental health, especially after the effects of the pandemic, completely aligns with what our event stands for. After just three weeks, we’ve already raised an incredible £3,672!"

Tamsin Brewis, owner of the local baby swim school, Water Babies Bucks and Beds, and participating in her third year as a contestant, said: "One of my favourite things about taking part is making new friends and sharing my love of dance with others. I’ve always been passionate about dancing, and each year, Strictly Banbury has been a fantastic outlet for me to explore my dancing skills, dust off the dancing shoes and put on the glad rags!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m proud to be taking part again and raising funds for such deserving charities. I’m so excited for people to buy tickets and see what we will have been working on for the last few weeks, but in the meantime, we’ll keeeeeep dancing!"