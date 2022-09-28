Photo gallery from another successful Banbury TEDx event

The Banbury TEDx events bring together an eclectic blend of speakers, performers, TED Talks, and digital visual art with spoken word.

The last event opened with former Banbury-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Isaac Stuart, who made a guest appearance to share some of his original works.

The event continued to bring inspiring ideas to the stage presented by local and visiting speakers from a range of specialisms and disciplines.

Ian Nutt, the executive producer for TEDxBanbury, said: “The event programme brought many creative, inspiring and thought provoking take away ideas for our audience, some visiting from as far as America, We extend thanks to all our guests and partners for their support.”

All of the filmed talks will be on TED.COM and for more information on future events, visit TEDxBanbury.com.

