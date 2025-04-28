New play about women who transported Spitfires during WWII set to come to Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new play, inspired by the stories of civilian women who transported Spitfires during World War II, is set to show at Chipping Norton Theatre next month.

Written by playwright and actor Katherine Senior, Spitfire Girls tells the extraordinary story of the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA).

Spitfire Girls is described by Katherine as a funny and heartwarming story of strength, courage, loss and hope.

It has been developed with support from the National Theatre Generate Programme to come out on the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II.

The ATA was a civilian organisation that transported new and old military aircraft between factories, delivery points, scrapyards and airfields on behalf of the RAF.

During the war, 168 women (roughly 10% of all staff) worked for the ATA as pilots transporting aircraft; they were given the nickname ‘Attagirls’.

Approximately 10% of ATA pilots died during the war, with 17 women pilots tragically losing their lives while in service.

Katherine spent six years developing Spitfire Girls; she said: “It’s been a labour of love which has had extraordinary reviews since it opened last month in Southampton at MAST Mayflower, the home of the Spitfire, and of course there is a Chipping Norton connection.

“RAF Chipping Norton was a satellite station for RAF Little Rissington and Oxford Kidlington during World War II, and while not directly associated with the ATA, the ATA pilots ferried aircraft between factories, repair depots, and airfields, including those at RAF Little Rissington.

“One notable ATA pilot, Flight Captain Susan Slade, tragically died when her Vickers Wellington bomber crashed near Little Rissington. A memorial for her is planned near where the crash occurred.

“The ATA played a vital role in the war effort, and it’s still so important to recognise the contributions of women in history that are often overlooked. These pilots weren’t just supporting the war effort; they were pioneers in aviation.”

Spitfire Girls will be at Chipping Norton Theatre from May 14 until May 17. For more information about Spitfire Girls or to purchase tickets for one of the shows, visit: https://www.tiltedwigproductions.com/book-now