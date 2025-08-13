Marcus Brigstocke to bring acclaimed stand-up comedy show to Banbury

Marcus Brigstocke will bring his acclaimed comedy show, Vitruvian Mango, to Banbury’s Mill Arts Centre.

Following two sellout runs earlier this year, the comedian has extended his Vitruvian Mango to run up until December.

In the approximately two-hour show, Marcus hilariously explores the purpose of men in a modern, progressive world.

Marcus writes: “What are men for? Most heavy things can be lifted by machines and most problems can be solved by computers and most puddles can be crossed without us gallantly draping our capes over them, so are we fellas of any use at all?”

Recently, Marcus has become well-known for his work on BBC Radio 4, particularly I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, The Now Show and Just A Minute.

He has also written and recorded three series and four specials of his show, Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off.

Marcus will perform at Banbury’s Mill Arts Centre on Monday, November 24.

For more information, visit: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/marcus-brigstocke-vitruvian-mango/