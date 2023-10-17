Games of Thrones and The Crown actor becomes new patron of Kineton drama group

Games of Thrones and The Crown actor Anton Lesser has become the new patron of the Kineton Amateur Dramatics Society.

The celebrated actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2016 BAFTA Awards for his role in Wolf Hall and is a regular performer with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

An now the Tysoe resident has recently shown his support for local dramatics by becoming the patron of the Kineton group.

Kineton Amateur Dramatics Society member and director Ben Keyser said: “As a fellow resident of Tysoe, for several years I’ve admired Anton’s performances both on screen and stage, and finally plucked up the courage to ask him if he’d consider becoming our patron.

"Amazingly, he said yes and has agreed to mentor our future productions. The only downside is he’ll also be in the audience, so we better up our game."

Anton said: “When I was asked to be a patron, I felt I wanted to respond positively, as I feel very lucky to do what I do, and it is great to encourage people to enjoy acting, especially the younger generation who may go on in the future to forge a career in the acting profession”.

The group is now hard at work preparing for their autumn production of Terry Pratchett’s ‘Maskerade’, which has been especially adapted for the stage.