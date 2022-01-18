Five of the best things to see in and around Banbury in the coming days
Your at a glance guide to making the most of your week
1 Dracula’s Guest
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury,
January 21
Based on the bone-chilling works of Bram Stoker, Dracula’s Guest takes theatregoers into the dark heart of Victorian horror to reveal the very meaning of terror and the consequences of collective evil and personal spite. It tells of an ancient creature, embittered by the burden of immortality and the intolerance of those who would decry him as a monster. Alone in his keep, but for the memories of centuries past, he endures a living death that only a vampire could understand. Or perhaps a special guest or two, providing they can live long enough to survive their host’s unique hospitality and his deliberate attempts to drive them insane. The show is presented by theatre company Brother Wolf and runs for 55 minutes with no interval. It is recommended for ages 12 and above.
Visit themillartscentre.co.uk or call 01295 279002 to book.
2 The Rocky Horror Show
New Theatre, Oxford,
January 24 to 29
Actor, presenter and of Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba (pictured) will don his fishnets as he takes to the stage in Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show. Since it first opened in London in June 1973, the cult musical has been performed worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages. The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book. Photo: Shaun Webb
3 Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado
Oxford Playhouse, until January 22
After a sell-out in spring 2020, Stewart Lee returns to Oxford with his double bill of two 60-minute sets. The first, Snowflake, will look at how the Covid-Brexit era has affected the culture war declared on what he calls “lovely woke snowflakes by horrible people”. The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again.” Visit oxfordplayhouse.com to book.
4 Aladdin
Adderbury Institute, January 27 to 29
After a year’s enforced absence – the first in a 42-year history – Adderbury Theatre Workshop is back with its pantomime. The story follows the traditional plot of Aladdin, determined to win the hand of Princess Blossom, while hounded by Uncle Abaneezer and ‘assisted’ by his hapless family, including his mother, Widow Twankey, who runs the local laundry with Aladdin’s brother. The pantomime is written and directed by group member Jamie Cox, with a cast of locals. Visit www.adderburytheatreworkshop.org.uk to book.
5 Banbury Folk Club
Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury, January 26
Roaming Spirits and Drew Pountney present a double-header. Roaming Spirits are local duo Jenny Williams and Pete Laurie, who been entertaining at the club for several years, with a fast-growing repertoire. They will perform self-penned songs, interspersed with traditional songs and covers. Drew has also played the club many times, usually with one of the many bands he plays in. He will doing a solo set but may well be joining in with Roaming Spirits for a couple of numbers. Call 07845 821041 to book.