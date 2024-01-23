Eydon Players visit the old wild west with The Good, the Bad and the Panto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What better reason to put on a panto if not to put a smile on your face and take your mind off the cold wet weather outside.

The Good, the Bad and the Panto is written by Paul Barron and directed by Robin Brown and Stefan Bullworthy. It is set in the old wild west where good meets bad and where, despite a few mishaps, hopefully ‘love’ will win the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is the traditional Dame who as usual is on the look out for another man, there is a villain who is determined to scare everyone out of town and of course there is the comedy duo, a pair of no good ‘brokers’ who despite their best efforts mess things up along the way. And all of the usual mayhem wrapped up in a good old hoedown. Yeehaa!!

The Good, the Bad and the Eydon players!

An ideal way to entertain the family on a cold February evening/afternoon.

The show runs from Thursday 1st Feb through to Saturday 3rd Feb including a matinee.

Doors open at 7pm for evening performances and 2pm for the matinee.