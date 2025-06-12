Everything you need to know about Banbury Show 2025 taking place this weekend

Banbury Show 2025 returns to the Spiceball Country Park this weekend – here's everything you need to know, from the music and entertainment lineup, timings, weather and more.

The popular annual show, organised by the town council, takes place this Saturday (June 14) from 10am until 5pm.

This year’s event promises to be one of the biggest yet as it also doubles as a celebration of the council’s 25th anniversary.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Spiceball Park will be transformed into a bustling hub of fun and entertainment, with rides, attractions and food across the entire site.

“As one of the most popular and diverse events on the council’s calendar, Banbury Show is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything the town has to offer, from talent and traders to businesses and hobbyists.”

Here is a round-up of everything you need to know about this year’s Banbury Show.

Entertainment

This year’s show has a diverse entertainment lineup that will take place in the show’s main arena.

The show will feature fairground rides as well as balloon-making and face painting.

Getting things underway at 10.45am is veteran entertainer and legendary Guinness World Record strongman John Evans.

Known as ‘The Head Balancer’, John has set over 100 records for balancing heavy items, such as Mini Cooper cars, chimneys or tyres on his head.

Now aged 77, John is showing no signs of slowing down and still performs his unique act around the world.

At 11.45am Colchester Birds of Prey will display a falconry stand and put on a performance with some of its birds.

Banbury Show features a unique mix of dozens of attractions for all ages, from live shows to vintage displays.

The performance will give visitors a chance to see a variety of birds, including owls and eagles demonstrate their skills, precision and speed as they soar over the audiences at Spiceball Park.

After this, the elite dancers from Banbury’s The School for Stars Dance Academy will take to the stage at 12:45am.

Many of these dancers are from the same team that impressed judges and audiences at last summer’s Dance World Cup in Prague.

Alongside success representing England at the Dance World Cup, these dancers have won numerous national competitions for their stunning performances.

Next in the entertainment arena at 1:30pm, are the recreational dancers from The School for Stars Dance Academy.

These dancers will be displaying some of what the award-winning dance school teaches during their 45-minute performance.

Following this, strongman John Evans will return to the arena for a second performance from 2:30pm until 3:15pm.

The Colchester Birds of Prey will also put on a second show in the afternoon at 3:15pm for anyone who missed the morning performance.

To culminate an exciting morning and afternoon of entertainment the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts will close the entertainment arena with a performance from 4:00pm until 4:45pm.

The Danielle Buick Academy will be performing several dance routines and demonstrating why it is one of Banbury’s most popular and successful dance schools.

Music lineup

The town council has pulled out all the stops for this year’s music lineup, which is hosted by Banbury Music Mix Radio and features popular hometown artists as well as some acts from further afield.

First to the stage at 11:15am will be the talented students from the North Oxfordshire Academy band who will show off their impressive musical ability.

Next up is a Banbury band Rufus Goodlove who will play a 45-minute set of gritty original alternative rock numbers on the main stage from 12:30pm.

At 1:45pm Star Performers Musical Theatre School will put on a musical performance featuring some of its fantastic children and young adults.

After this, Banbury pop tribute act House Of Diva will be paying homage to the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry will a glamourous show at 3:00pm.

To round off the event, Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes will take to the stage at 4:15pm with the electrifying folk-rock sound that has gained them fans across the country.

Weather

Unlike last Saturday, the weather this weekend should be more suitable for spending time outside.

According to the Met Office, Banbury will see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, and a high temperature of 22°C and a low of 12°C.

Food and drink and other stalls

Alongside the diverse entertainment and music lineup, the show will also feature balloon modelling, face-painting and fairground rides.

The free-entry event will also have a selection of food and drink stalls, with everything from ice cream vans to burger stalls and cocktail bars.

Also present will be several local charities and organisations for visitors to chat with representatives and volunteers.

A spokesperson for the town council added: “Banbury Show is far from the only town council event of the year, and helps to make up a fantastic array of annual town events, many of which have been modified or expanded to accommodate the council’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

“Caring for parks, green spaces, cemeteries, allotments, and more, Banbury Town Council plays a crucial role in maintaining and improving the town’s standard of living. This also includes creating and hosting events that encourage community, diversity, and fun. This year, the council plans to make each event one to remember, with town favourites like Banbury Music Mix, Banbury Canal Festival, and Town Mayor’s Funday also returning.

“This is in addition to events delivered by Cherwell District Council such as the Michaelmas Fair and Victorian Christmas Market.”

For more information about the Banbury Show or for information about other upcoming events organised by Banbury Town Council, visit their dedicated events space at: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/Events_49089.aspx