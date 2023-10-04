Brackley amateur dramatic group take on action-packed comedy for new production
The play, directed by Alice Adams, with Dave Toman as production manager, looks at recently divorced protagonist Carter Sutton’s experience of discovering a naked woman in his flat.
The quickfire comedy features Chris Epps as Carter, Fran Hollyoake as his mother, and Amanda Howson as his sister, alongside Katy Page, Josh Ryan, Helen Price, Jim Howson, and Jane Salmon.
Director Alice Adams said: "We’ve got a fantastic cast together for ‘According to Rumour’. If audiences enjoy watching it as much as we’re enjoying rehearsing it, they’re in for a great night out!"
The Brackley Players present the fast-paced comedy over three nights, from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 October. All of the plays will take place at 7.30 p.m at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.
Tickets are £12, with concessions at £10. They can be bought from the Old Hall Bookshop or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk