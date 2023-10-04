Brackley amateur dramatic group take on action-packed comedy for new production

The Brackley Players amateur dramatic group will present a production of Robert Scott’s action-packed comedy ‘According to Rumour’ this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The play, directed by Alice Adams, with Dave Toman as production manager, looks at recently divorced protagonist Carter Sutton’s experience of discovering a naked woman in his flat.

The quickfire comedy features Chris Epps as Carter, Fran Hollyoake as his mother, and Amanda Howson as his sister, alongside Katy Page, Josh Ryan, Helen Price, Jim Howson, and Jane Salmon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Alice Adams said: "We’ve got a fantastic cast together for ‘According to Rumour’. If audiences enjoy watching it as much as we’re enjoying rehearsing it, they’re in for a great night out!"

The Brackley Player amateur dramatic group is busy rehearsing for a new production of the fast-paced comedy 'According to Rumour'.

The Brackley Players present the fast-paced comedy over three nights, from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 October. All of the plays will take place at 7.30 p.m at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.