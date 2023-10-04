News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Brackley amateur dramatic group take on action-packed comedy for new production

The Brackley Players amateur dramatic group will present a production of Robert Scott’s action-packed comedy ‘According to Rumour’ this month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The play, directed by Alice Adams, with Dave Toman as production manager, looks at recently divorced protagonist Carter Sutton’s experience of discovering a naked woman in his flat.

The quickfire comedy features Chris Epps as Carter, Fran Hollyoake as his mother, and Amanda Howson as his sister, alongside Katy Page, Josh Ryan, Helen Price, Jim Howson, and Jane Salmon.

Director Alice Adams said: "We’ve got a fantastic cast together for ‘According to Rumour’. If audiences enjoy watching it as much as we’re enjoying rehearsing it, they’re in for a great night out!"

Most Popular
The Brackley Player amateur dramatic group is busy rehearsing for a new production of the fast-paced comedy 'According to Rumour'.The Brackley Player amateur dramatic group is busy rehearsing for a new production of the fast-paced comedy 'According to Rumour'.
The Brackley Player amateur dramatic group is busy rehearsing for a new production of the fast-paced comedy 'According to Rumour'.

The Brackley Players present the fast-paced comedy over three nights, from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 October. All of the plays will take place at 7.30 p.m at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.

Tickets are £12, with concessions at £10. They can be bought from the Old Hall Bookshop or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk

Related topics:Brackley