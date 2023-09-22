Banbury's Tooley's Boatyard announces line-up for nine days of music, theatre and comedy

Banbury’s Tooley’s Boatyard has announced the full line-up for the up-coming Dry Dock Rock and Roll event of nine days of music, theatre, and comedy.

The nine-day event gets underway on Friday, September 29, and features an eclectic mix of entertainment on the award-winning venue The Village Butty.

Banbury’s iconic 245-year-old dry dock, the UK’s oldest on the canal system, will come alive with live music, captivating theatre, and hilarious comedy.

Starting on Friday (September 29), Oxford-based three-piece female close harmony folk singers Three Idle Women will perform songs from the canals and beyond.

Erika Lewis, Steve Paris, and Leonie Evans will perform in the iconic dry dock on Saturday, (October 7).

Following this, Saturday (September 30) sees celebrated jazz clarinet player Ewan Bleach bring his swinging trio to Banbury to coincide with the Canal Festival at 1pm.

On Saturday evening at 7pm, Alarum Production's Rats Ropes and Revolution is a theatre drama that tells the story of the boaters strike brought to life, followed by cabaret and fish and chips.

On Sunday (October 1) evening, the dock will host a canal-themed pub quiz where visitors can try their hand at a 60-question pub quiz with a £50 prize for the top team.

Following this, on Thursday, (October 5) boating-themed stand-up comedian Angry Boater will perform a one-man canal boating stand-up show to the Banbury audience.

The closing weekend will feature a busy schedule, starting on Friday (October 6) with jazz band Whiskey Moon Face gracing the stage with their wonderful musicianship, sublime songwriting, and haunting voice of band leader Louisa Jones.

American singer-songwriter Erika Lewis alongside collaborators Steve Paris (guitar) and Leonie Evans (double bass) will perform on Saturday (October 7) with songs from her latest album, A Walk Around The Sun, on the first night of her UK tour.

To culminate the fantastic event, high-energy, fast banjo, and fiddle-based band Interstate Express will bring the show to a close with their performance on Sunday (October 8).

Band members Craig, Jack, and Joe will visit the dock on their UK tour for their new album Goin’ Up To Hamburg on a tour organised by the Fire in the Mountain festival.