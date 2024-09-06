Banbury theatre collective launches new weekly youth group in Bicester

The People’s Theatre Collective charity in Banbury has launched a new weekly theatre group for children aged between 11 and 15 in Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will run weekly from 4pm until 5.15pm at Bicester Methodist Church, starting from Thursday, September 12.

They have been designed to help young people develop essential skills, build confidence, and learn about teamwork in a creative environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People’s Theatre Collective offers bursary spaces and a flexible payment option for the new Bicester group to ensure every family is catered for.

The People's Theatre Collective has launched a new youth theatre group in Bicester. Dave Warren/Picture Team

A spokesperson for the collective said: “Join us on our opening day, Thursday, September 12, for a drop-in session where you can stay for the whole session or just 10 minutes to see what it’s all about, meet our team, and ask any questions!”

Supported by Cherwell District Council, the People’s Theatre Collective is a community-driven initiative that has been dedicated to providing theatre opportunities for young people for 20 years.

Originally founded as the Cherwell Theatre Company, the group changed its name this year to reflect its commitment to unity and inclusivity and to honour Banbury’s People’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking early this year, CEO and executive director of the People’s Theatre Collective, Nicki Stevenson, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as People’s Theatre Collective and look forward to many more years of empowering young people through the arts.

"Our rebranding is not just a change of name, but a reaffirmation of our dedication to inclusivity, community, and creativity.”

For more information about the new Bicester youth theatre group, visit: https://www.peoplestheatrecollective.org.uk/