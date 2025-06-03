Banbury comedian - praised by Ricky Gervais - will perform special show in Chipping Norton

A Banbury stand-up comedian who has worked with Ricky Gervais, Harry Hill, John Bishop and Jason Manford will be bringing his special one-off show to the Theatre in Chipping Norton this month.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud Banbury United season ticket holder Matt Bragg was described by Ricky Gervais as one of his favourite comedians to watch.

After impressing audiences and fellow comedians over the past few years, Matt will be performing his debut special in front of the cameras in Chipping Norton on Friday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features mentions of Matt’s steadfast dedication to Banbury United alongside all of his ‘best jokes’. It is described as ‘unique and deadpan with meticulously crafted material’.

Banbury comedian Matt Bragg will be performing his comedy special at Chipping Norton Theatre this month, (June 20).

Matt said: “If you like stand-up comedy, the show is an hour of that! It sounds like I’m being glib, but my show is just jokes; there is no picking on any audience members or calling people out.

“I will do anything I can to avoid interacting with the general public, so audiences wanting a good night out are safe at my shows.

“Once you have bought tickets to my show, then make sure to get a season ticket for Banbury United because they need all the support they can get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt followed his late father, the actor and comedian Bobby Bragg, who hosted Fairport's comedy convention, into the world of comedy.

Matt's Chipping Norton show will feature all of his 'best jokes' and will be recorded.

Matt said: “Growing up I used to go to comedy shows with my father, and then one day as an adult I decided that I didn’t want a proper job; I just wanted to do comedy full-time.”

Since dedicating himself full-time to comedy three years ago, Matt has worked extensively with Ricky Gervais and toured his own show across the UK and Europe.

Speaking about his friendship with Ricky Gervais, Matt said: “Ricky is brilliant; he’s a really generous and supportive guy. Obviously, he takes the mick out of anyone he works with, but it’s always so much fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good of him to give me shout-outs in interviews because he didn’t have to do that, and it has definitely helped raise my profile.”

To purchase a ticket to Matt’s show at Chipping Norton Theatre, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ahr9ywej