Banbury comedian - praised by Ricky Gervais - will perform special show in Chipping Norton
Proud Banbury United season ticket holder Matt Bragg was described by Ricky Gervais as one of his favourite comedians to watch.
After impressing audiences and fellow comedians over the past few years, Matt will be performing his debut special in front of the cameras in Chipping Norton on Friday, June 20.
The show features mentions of Matt’s steadfast dedication to Banbury United alongside all of his ‘best jokes’. It is described as ‘unique and deadpan with meticulously crafted material’.
Matt said: “If you like stand-up comedy, the show is an hour of that! It sounds like I’m being glib, but my show is just jokes; there is no picking on any audience members or calling people out.
“I will do anything I can to avoid interacting with the general public, so audiences wanting a good night out are safe at my shows.
“Once you have bought tickets to my show, then make sure to get a season ticket for Banbury United because they need all the support they can get.”
Matt followed his late father, the actor and comedian Bobby Bragg, who hosted Fairport's comedy convention, into the world of comedy.
Matt said: “Growing up I used to go to comedy shows with my father, and then one day as an adult I decided that I didn’t want a proper job; I just wanted to do comedy full-time.”
Since dedicating himself full-time to comedy three years ago, Matt has worked extensively with Ricky Gervais and toured his own show across the UK and Europe.
Speaking about his friendship with Ricky Gervais, Matt said: “Ricky is brilliant; he’s a really generous and supportive guy. Obviously, he takes the mick out of anyone he works with, but it’s always so much fun.
“It’s good of him to give me shout-outs in interviews because he didn’t have to do that, and it has definitely helped raise my profile.”
To purchase a ticket to Matt’s show at Chipping Norton Theatre, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ahr9ywej
