Award-winning Banbury youth theatre group to perform musical hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Banbury youth theatre group Odyssey Juniors rehearsing for their performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The Odyssey Juniors theatre group, which is made up of eight to 13-year-olds, will be performing a shortened version of the show that is designed for younger performers.

The performance will feature all the favourite songs from the the original movie, such as Me Ol’ Bamboo, Hushabye Mountain and Doll on a Music Box, with the junior performers taking on all the roles from Caractacus Potts, the villainous Childcatcher and Chitty itself.

Andy Aldcroft, the musical director for this show, said: "The children are incredibly talented. We really challenge them, especially for such young children, to learn so much and put on such a polished performance. However, they continue to surpass our expectations – and we really couldn’t be prouder of them."

The performances will take place at the theatre North Oxfordshire Academy from 7.30pm February 17 and 18.