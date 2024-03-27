Award-winning Banbury theatre group to perform Frozen this Easter holiday

The award-winning Avocet Theatre Company has been busy rehearsing for a run of Frozen the Musical performances that will be held over the Easter holiday.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT
The theatre group is kicking off its shows for the year by bringing to life the story of Princess Elsa, and her friends Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven embarking on a magical journey with singalong songs and powerful imagery.

Ben Coleman, the chairman of Avocet Theatre Company and director of the company’s 2024 season, said: "I can’t wait for ATC to bring these two incredible musicals to Banbury audiences.

"Frozen is truly magical and inspiring, and both fans and newcomers of the film version will fall in love with this production.”

The Avocet Theatre Company will be performing Frozen the Musical over the Easter holiday.The Avocet Theatre Company will be performing Frozen the Musical over the Easter holiday.
The Avocet Theatre Company will be performing Frozen the Musical over the Easter holiday.

A registered charity, the theatre group will be performing the show at Wykham Park Academy’s theatre from April 11 until 13.

The shows will start at 7.30pm with an additional 2.30pm matinee show on Saturday April 13.

Looking ahead, Avocet Theatre Company is seeking adults and children aged eight and above to join them on stage for their Christmas show later in the year.

The group will be performing Nativity the Musical! Based on the popular festive film starring Martin Freeman, Ashley Jensen, Alan Carr and Pam Ferris.

Ben added: “Nativity the Musical is such an exciting undertaking. We hope to welcome new members, adults and children, to join us for this full-length musical that features a live band. It’s bound to be a popular hit with

Banbury audiences this Christmas, and we hope to see anyone looking to tread the boards at our presentation evening at the end of April”.

The Avocet Theatre Company has been performing musicals and pantomimes around Banbury for almost ten years and hosts the TheatreFest Banbury show, which involves a variety show, a comedy play and a SEND theatre workshop.

Tickets for the production of Frozen the Musical Jr are now on sale at www.AvocetTheatre.co.uk/tickets

For information about joing the group for its Christman production, visit https://www.avocettheatre.co.uk/ or attend the presentation evening held at Christopher Rawlins Primary School in Adderbury on April Tuesday 30 from 7.15pm to 9.15pm.

