The World Champions Collection – honouring 75 years of Formula 1

Special milestone to be celebrated at Silverstone – the birthplace of F1.

This summer’s Silverstone Festival (22-24 August) will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in sensational style with the most comprehensive display of title winning Grand Prix cars ever assembled – The World Champions Collection.

Since Silverstone had the honour of staging the very first points scoring F1 race in 1950, no fewer than 34 racing legends have been crowned as World Drivers’ Champions. This includes all the F1 greats you’d expect: Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and, most recently, Max Verstappen… as well as, perhaps, lesser known champions such as Alberto Ascari, Mike Hawthorn, John Surtees, Denny Hulme, Jochen Rindt, Alan Jones and Jacques Villeneuve.

The history books show that drivers from 15 different countries have lifted the ultimate crown over the past 75 years; a true World Championship. The UK ranks as the most successful with ten different victors winning 20 titles between them – the names of Graham Hill, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill and Jenson Button also adorn the star-studded FIA trophy.

Now, for the very first time, F1 cars raced by all 34 of those titleholders will be brought together at the very circuit where the FIA Formula 1 World Championship was born three quarters of a century ago.

“We wanted something really special to honour this momentous 75th anniversary milestone and this incredible World Champions Collection will do just that,” enthused Nick Wigley, event director. “We will be paying tribute to all 34 World Champions from the past 75 years at the circuit where the Formula 1 World Championship was born – it will be incredible!”

Adding to the significance, the vast majority of these world beaters have further endorsed their reputations with British Grand Prix victories at Silverstone – most notably, of course, local hero Hamilton who has racked up a record-breaking nine victories at the acclaimed home of British motorsport.

Wigley admits that with many of the cars spread around the globe The World Champions Collection is a highly ambitious – and exciting – project, but confirms that plans are already well advanced.

“We are working closely with owners, collectors, F1 teams and other wonderfully helpful organisations such as Classic Team Lotus to put this unique collection together,” reported Wigley. “They all understand the magnitude of this 75th milestone as well as Silverstone’s historical importance, and their enthusiasm to be part of something really special has been just fantastic.”

The World Champions Collection will not only pay tribute to the sport’s most exalted 34 protagonists but will also provide an amazing and thought-provoking timeline through F1 history.

The fascinating journey commences in 1950 with the all-conquering, front-engined Alfa Romeo 158 as raced to that year’s inaugural title (and British Grand Prix victory) by Italian pacesetter Giuseppe ‘Nino’ Farina.

The fascinating chronicle then travels into the sixties with the seismic introduction of rear-engined chassis fuelling the creation of game-changing British ‘garagiste’ teams such as Cooper, Lotus and McLaren. The illustrious DFV era followed together with commercial sponsorship and aerodynamic wings.

By the eighties 1000+ bhp turbocharged engines dominated the F1 pitlane before they were outlawed and replaced with glorious sounding V10 and V12 sparklers which, in turn, morphed into today’s advanced hybrid power plants.

“This fabulous collection really will chart the evolution of F1 through its entire 75 years,” confirmed Wigley. “The cars will be available for everyone to savour in the International Paddock on all three days of Silverstone Festival – it’s going to be an immense display, not to be missed.”

While certainly a standout attraction, The World Champions Collection will be one of a number of highlights being organised to mark F1’s 75th anniversary at this year’s Festival. The packed racecard includes four evocative races for both front and rear-engined Grand Prix icons from yesteryear as well as a very special showdown for 500cc F3 racers from the fifties.

These crowd-pleasing, pint-sized single-seaters acted as a warm-up to the 1950 British Grand Prix and return as part of the 75th celebrations with a record-breaking, oversubscribed grid of more than 60 entries.

A wide selection of tickets is available including camping and hospitality options with best prices for those purchasing now. There is also a special 2-for-1 ticket offer for car club members booking to display their cherished classic through one of the 100+ registered car clubs.

Taking place over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend, the Festival is packed with activities for all ages and accompanied children aged 15 and under can attend free. All tickets give access to an incredible line-up of family-friendly entertainment including live music from Natasha Bedingfield, Craig David presents TS5, and Ministry of Sound Classical in 2025, plus selected fun fair rides, stunt shows plus a wealth of other top class activities.

Further information on the 2025 Silverstone Festival and full ticket details are available from the Silverstone Festival website.