The Shapes bring their celebrated Indie sound to Banbury

Live at The Apothecary Tap – Friday 7th November.

Oxford-based nine-piece band The Shapes are set to bring their acclaimed upbeat indie sound to The Apothecary Tap, Banbury on Friday 7th November, joined by Selver (Oxford) and Shanghai Hostage (Coventry).

Over many years, The Shapes have built a strong reputation for their energetic live performances and joyful, brass-infused indie sound. Blending catchy melodies with reflective and socially aware lyrics, the band sing of love, loss, and the world around them, creating music that feels both heartfelt and uplifting.

Following several well-received EPs, The Shapes also released their full-length album Live in the Moment, available via Bandcamp. The record captures the band’s signature warmth and spirit, earning continued praise from critics and fans alike.

Their music has drawn comparisons to the finest British songwriting traditions, with Nightshift Magazine calling ‘Till They Put Me In The Ground’ “the best song The Pogues never wrote” and declaring, “You wonder if perhaps The Shapes ran the world it would be a far better place.”

Event details:

The Apothecary Tap, Banbury

Friday 7th November

Bar open from 2pm

Live music from 7:30pm

Free entry | 18+

Expect a night of infectious rhythms, heartfelt storytelling, and top-tier live musicianship from one of Oxfordshire’s most beloved acts.