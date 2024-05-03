The RNLI - an evening in Warmington Village Hall with Peter Warrilow
The Warmington Heritage Group will host a talk about the work and history of the RNLI on Thursday May 16 at 7.30pm in the Village Hall.
The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea. Powered primarily by donations, their search and rescue service has been saving lives for 200 years. It is a charity founded upon and driven by values of selflessness courage, dependability and trustworthiness, with volunteers at its heart.
The vast majority of RNLI people are volunteers - ordinary people doing extraordinary things - supported by expert staff, all working together to help communities at home and abraod save lives.
The Heritage Group meet every month on the third Thursday... Free for members, guests £2, Membership is only £10 a year. Enquiries 01295 690286 web site http://www.warmingtonheritage.com/