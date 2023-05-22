The perfect medicine: Banbury’s Horton Hospital forms its own choir which is open to everyoner which is open to everyone

News you can trust since 1838
The perfect medicine: Banbury's Horton Hospital forms its own choir which is open to everyone

The Horton Hospital has formed its own choir – which is open to everyone and free of charge.

By Jason RigbyContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:28 BST
The Power Choir is led and conducted by Jason Rigby a former winner of BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year.A spokesperson for the choir said: “The choir is designed to be fun and is free to all, no experience is needed as our teaching methods build all our songs in a way that whatever your singing ability you will be able to take part.

"Singing has also been shown to improve our sense of happiness and wellbeing. It is also likely to be influenced by changes in our sense of social closeness with others.

“Increasing evidence suggests that our social connections can play a vital role in maintaining our health. Indeed, the rapid social bonding that choirs encourage could therefore be even more beneficial.”

Rehearsals are every Wednesday from either 4.30-5.30pm or 6.30-7.30pm in the lecture hall at the Horton.

Related topics:BanburyBBC